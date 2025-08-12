ICE Has Down the Clown Lighting Kit Upgrade

ICE recently unveiled the “ultimate upgrade for arcade enthusiasts,” their updated lighting kit for Down the Clown. The company is providing kits suitable for both the single unit and two units with marquee setups.

Engineered to “breathe new life into aging cabinets and attract more players on the game room floor,” the Down the Clown update kit features vibrant LED illumination, color sequencing, and dynamic effects that sync with gameplay to create a more immersive and visually striking player experience.

“Down the Clown is getting more plays with the lighting kit,” said Leroy Puijn, operational director at Game Castle. “It was certainly gaining more plays than normal – it’s almost paid for itself already in a few weeks.”

Click here to order a single unit kit, here for a two-unit kit or visit www.parts.icegame.com.