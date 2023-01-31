ICE Exhibits at Sports Licensing, Tailgate Show

ICE was at the Jan. 18-20 Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas to display their brand-new Harlem Globetrotters basketball game – available for the arcade and home market.

They also showed off Super Chexx Bubble Hockey Pro featuring the Vegas Knights facing off against the Montreal Canadiens. Additionally, they had the NHL Air FX, which can be customized to feature any of the 32 NHL teams.