Ice Cream Shop Adding Mini-Golf Course

Rocky’s Place, an ice cream parlor in Greenback, Tenn., will soon be getting customers on the greens of their new two-acre, $600,000 mini-golf course. According to WVLT, the course is currently being built on the land next door.

Owner Nina Renner said the purpose was to provide a family-friendly entertainment option to residents. The new mini-golf course will feature challenging holes where players will have to avoid water, sand and rough – just like on a real golf course.

The mini-golf course should be completed by October, and in the meantime, Rocky’s Place will continue serving scoops.