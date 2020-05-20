ICE Back in Production, Monopoly Shipping June 1

The New York-based Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (along with the rest of the state’s western region) was given the go-ahead from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen this week, and ICE is “thrilled once again to be able to ship games and provide full technical and spare parts service” as of May 19. Their new Monopoly redemption game will start to ship June 1.

“We are very happy with this news, but without a doubt our #1 priority is the safety and welfare of our amazing workforce,” said ICE President Joe Coppola. “Our ownership and management team have prepared for this re-opening with new safety and health measures in place throughout both our offices and production facility. I believe these plans and procedures we have put into place are amongst the best in the region, if not the country. That gives us great confidence that we will be reopening in the safest and most effective environment possible.”

ICE will now be able to fulfill all new game and spare parts orders, and handle technical service requests for customers globally. The new Monopoly game, Coppola noted, was one of the top earning redemption games in their testing in the last 6-8 months.

“We will be building at a significant clip in anticipation of many initial orders that were taken in the late winter/early spring, some of which have already been reconfirmed, but we expect many more to be confirmed soon as things start to open up again,” he added.

“While this industry has always been a small, niche business, the people who drive and have grown this business over many years have been incredibly resilient, creative and determined. We have no doubt that over time, as an industry, we will overcome these challenges and enjoy great games and good times again.”

For more information on ICE and its products, call 716-759-0370 or visit www.icegame.com.