ICE Announces Promotions

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment recently promoted Rebecca Hirsch to vice president of sales operations and integration and Ryan Coppola to vice president of sales.

Hirsch plays a key role in ICE’s production and sales planning and logistics and oversees internal communication.

The company’s president, Joe Coppola, said, “I can’t say enough about the key role Rebecca has played at ICE since the day she was hired as an administrative assistant. She has grown and evolved both internally helping manage our production operations and just as importantly with our global customer base.”

“Ryan grew up in the business working in our factory in high school and college breaks before coming on full time in 2022,” Joe said of his son, the new vice president of sales.

“He has travelled and learned so much about the export markets under the tutelage of Gene Brogowski, our international sales director who has been with us over 30 years now. He has also worked very closely with my brother Dan and Greg Kania on the North American front with both distribution and national accounts, helping us grow our business in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.”