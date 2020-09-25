ICE Announces Kiddie Ride Partnership with Sting International

Thanks to a new partnership with Mark Sprenger and Sting International, ICE will now offer that company’s kiddie rides in its extensive game portfolio and collaborate with Sprenger on new concepts. Moving forward, ICE says it will be handling many existing Sting rides, such as The KC Cobra, Alien Boogey Patrol and Big Bug Blaster.

“We have a long-standing relationship and friendship with Mark that goes back many years and together we’ve had some great products over those years,” said ICE president Joe Coppola. “We have always considered Mark one of the most creative talents in the amusement industry. Mark’s creativity when it comes to rides and games fits so well into our product lineup.”

He continued: “These are difficult and challenging times for our industry, but we remain very confident and we feel that once we get to the other side of this pandemic, there will continue to be excellent opportunities out there. Adding Sting products to the ICE lineup will help us diversify and continue to bring our distributors and operator customers the very best and highest-quality products.” Learn more at www.icegame.com.