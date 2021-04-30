IATP’s Lunch & Learn Featuring Wayne Pierce

Join IATP counsel Wayne Pierce for a Lunch & Learn event detailing the best practices for managing security incidents, which will be held on May 4 from 1-2 p.m. Eastern time via Zoom. Click here to register.

“At some parks in the USA there have been increases in disturbances both in and outside the premises,” says the virtual event’s synopsis. “Learn about techniques for preventing or managing security incidents within the constraints of the law. Topics to be covered will include: use of security firms, removing guests from the park, crowd management, media statements and who is responsible for off-site incidents.”

