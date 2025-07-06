IATP Unveils New Website, Expanded Member Benefits

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association has updated their website with a fresh, user-friendly interface and new exclusive access to resources, discounts and educational offerings.

Among those are IATP Academy. Powered by Schoox, members of the association now receive free access to digital training through their Learning Management System. They also offer the Profitable Park Program, which has exclusive discounts and cost-savings opportunities.

“The IATP is committed to elevating the adventure and trampoline park industry by providing the tools, education, and connections that matter most,” said Alexis Kierce, executive director of IATP. “With the launch of our new website and expanded benefits, there has never been a better time to join this organization.”

See what’s new at www.indooradventureparks.org.