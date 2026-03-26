IATP Safety Video Out

The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks Association recently released a new safety video available at no cost to park members. It was made to help parks educate guests on the safest ways to enjoy trampoline and adventure park attractions.

“Safety is a top priority across the adventure park industry,” said Alexis Kierce, executive director of IATP. “This video gives our member parks another helpful tool to educate guests and reinforce safe play before they step onto the attractions.”

The association is also gearing up for the IATP Annual Conference & Trade Show, which’ll be Sept. 14-16 at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Exhibit registration will open April 1 and attendee registration will open May 1.