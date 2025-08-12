IATP Partners with ROLLER, Offers Exclusive Discount

The International Adventure and Trampoline Park Association has named ROLLER as its preferred point-of-sale provider for IATP members. Through the collaboration, parks that choose to adopt the company’s cutting-edge POS system will receive an “exclusive, heavily discounted rate during their first year of IATP membership,” the association said.

“We’re honored to be named the preferred POS provider for IATP members,” said ROLLER’s VP of Partnerships, Greg Spittle. “We look forward to working with IATP parks to improve their operations and enhance the guest experience with our innovative POS solutions.”

Added IATP Board Member Grady Hinchman: “We’re excited to offer our members the flexibility to choose the POS solution that best fits their needs, and we’re thrilled to partner with ROLLER to provide an exclusive discount for those who choose their system. This partnership is a win-win, offering new parks a high-quality POS system with the added benefit of cost savings, all while supporting their long-term success.”