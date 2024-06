The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks Assn. is calling all beach lovers and business enthusiasts down to Hollywood, Fla., for their conference and trade show at the Margaritaville Beach Resort from Sept. 9-11.

Attendees will be able to “connect with hundreds of potential customers in a relaxed, sun-soaked environment,” organizers said.

Email [email protected] or call 717-910-4534, ext. 105 to get registered or for more information. You can also visit www.iatpevents.com.