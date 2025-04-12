IATP Continues Exclusive Insurance Partnership

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association recently announced the continuation of its exclusive partnership with The Insurance Center, offering IATP members access to discounted rates tailored specifically for trampoline and adventure parks.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Insurance Center, which has provided exceptional value to our members,” said IATP Chair Philip Slaggert. “Access to discounted, tailored insurance coverage is just one of the many benefits of being part of the IATP community. We’re committed to helping our members save and grow their businesses with the best resources available.”

To become a member, learn more about the benefits or inquire about coverage, email [email protected].