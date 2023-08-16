IATP Conference & Trade Show Only a Few Weeks Away

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. will have its 11th annual conference and trade show from Sept. 10-12 at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas. Room rates are $209 a night, which includes an indoor water park pass.

It’s the premier industry event for owners, managers and suppliers of adventure and trampoline parks. There will be three full days of education, networking events and U.S. Navy pilot Capt. Tammie Jo Shults will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $299 for IATP park members and $599 for non-exhibiting supplier members. Learn more about registration by visiting www.iatpevents.com.