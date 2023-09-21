IATP Conference, Trade Show Gathered Industry Experts

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. held their annual conference and trade show from Sept. 10-12 at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas.

“We’re so excited to hear such positive feedback on the show this year,” said Sarah DiCello, executive vice president of IATP. “It’s taken many months to put this together with our board, committees and staff, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

Attendees heard from nearly 40 industry experts during around 30 educational sessions on topics including inclusivity, implementing AI in parks, HR, finance and legal issues, among others.

DiCello reported that attendees “chose to attend this year’s event due to the speaker lineup and educational sessions” and also got to “try out the latest in trampoline and adventure park products with hands-on experiences and immersive booths.”

She also shared some glowing operator feedback from Suzanne Wolfe Jewell of the Trampoline & Adventures Advisory Group (TAAG), who said, “This was my favorite IATP Conference ever!” Greg Spittle of Roller noted, “This was the best show I’ve been to in years.”

The 2024 event is already set to be held at the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla., from Sept. 9-11. Contact [email protected] or 717-910-4534, ext. 106 for more information.