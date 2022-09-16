IATP Conference Kicks Off This Week

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. will have its annual conference and trade show this week, Sept. 20-22, in Nashville.

Among the conference’s workshops are: “Creating a Frictionless Guest Experience”; “Protecting Yourself from Litigation”; “The Return to Great Guest Experience”; and “Staffing – Your First Line of Defense.”

The event will also feature an awards dinner, hosted by Bob Cooney. Keynote speaker will be Robert L. “Hoot” Gibson, commander on four of the five Space Shuttle missions he flew. Learn more at www.iatpconference.com or www.indooradventureparks.org.