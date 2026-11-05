IATP Conference Gathers Hundreds

The three-day IATP Annual Conference in mid-September welcomed 425 attendees, 67 exhibiting companies, 54 speakers and 30 education sessions. Overall attendance went up about 26% from 2025, the association reported.

“Seeing our members come together in Clearwater was incredibly rewarding,” said Alexis Kierce, the executive director of IATP. “The growth in park attendance was exciting, but what stood out most was the level of participation. People weren’t simply attending sessions or walking the exhibit hall – they were asking questions, sharing experiences, making introductions and learning from one another. That sense of community is what makes the IATP Conference special.”

They also held the IATP Awards & Celebration Dinner that brought the community together. Among the celebrations: a Pioneer Award presented to Raine Kajastila of Valo Motion and a Breakthrough Product of the Year Award for ROLLER.

The 2027 conference and trade show will be at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, from Sept. 13-15. Learn more at www.indooradventureparks.org.