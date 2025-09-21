IATP Conference an Energetic, Educational Affair

The International Adventure and Trampoline Park Association held a successful Annual Conference from Sept. 8-10 at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Resort in Maricopa, Arizona, the group’s executive director, Alexis Kierce, reported.

“The energy at this year’s conference was truly inspiring,” she said. “From the conversations in the exhibit hall to the connections made in sessions and networking events, you could feel the passion and commitment of our members. IATP is proud to be at the center of such an innovative community, and the excitement for the future of our industry has never been stronger.”

The conference kicked off with a dynamic Tech & Trends Podcast hosted by Josh Liebman and Matt Heller of AttractionPros, setting the stage for “thoughtful conversations on innovation, growth, and the future of the indoor trampoline and adventure park industry.” Featured guests included Greg Spittle of ROLLER, Brandon Willey of Intelliplay, and Phillip Howell of Best American Trampolines.

Throughout the event, attendees engaged in educational sessions, roundtable discussions, and an interactive exhibit hall showcasing the latest products and services, organizers detailed.

Highlights also included lively evening receptions and awards presented to outstanding members of the industry, including:

Jan Platt Scholarship – Olivia Parenteau, Flying Squirrel Sports

Marketing Campaign of the Year – TopJump Trampoline and Extreme Arena

Breakthrough Product of the Year – CSE Entertainment Inc.

Innovation Excellence Award – Intelliplay

Pioneer Award – Val Iverson, Get Air

Additionally, IATP announced its newly elected board of directors who will serve for the 2025–2026 term:

Chair: Gina Elliott, Slick City Action Park

Vice Chair: Bron Launsby, Slick City Action Park

Secretary/Treasurer: Bryan Severance, Spy Ninjas HQ

Officers of the Board: Rick Cook, Flight Adventure Park; Grady Hinchman, Altitude Trampoline Parks; Mike Revak, Sky Zone; Luke Schueler, Flying Squirrel Sports

Associate Ex-Officio Members: Rodney Gerbers, Alive Risk; Charlie Hanna, Mini Melts Ice Cream; Jared Krupa, K2 Engineering; Wayne Pierce, The Pierce Law Firm; Phil Slaggert, Flight Adventure Park

To learn more about the association, visit www.indooradventureparks.org.