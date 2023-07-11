IATP Annual Conference, Trade Show Sept. 10-12

Exhibitor and attendee registration are now open for the International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association’s 11th annual IATP Conference & Trade Show, to be held Sept. 10-12 at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas. Room rates are $209 per night and include free indoor water park passes.

There will be education sessions on topics ranging from Navigating HR with an Amazon best-selling author to Understanding the Construction Process for New Facility Owners. There will also be an in-person, full-day trampoline court inspection training course. A meet-and-greet reception will be held Sept. 11 from 5-7 p.m. in the exhibit hall.

You can learn more and register at www.iatpevents.com. Any questions can be directed at [email protected] or by calling 717-910-4534.