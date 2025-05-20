IATP Annual Conference Sept. 8-10 in Arizona

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. will hold their Annual Conference at Harrah’s AK-Chin Resort & Hotel in Maricopa, Arizona, from Sept. 8-10, bringing together the trampoline and adventure park industries.

“Our annual conference is the best opportunity for trampoline and adventure park professionals to come together, share insights and shape the future of our industry,” said Gina Elliott, treasurer of IATP. “Whether you’re a long-time operator or just getting started, this event is designed to help you succeed.”

To learn more about conference registration, or to become a member, email IATP Executive Director Alexis Kierce at [email protected].