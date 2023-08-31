IATP Announces Partnership with The Insurance Center

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. has partnered with the Utah-based company The Insurance Center to provide the industry with a customized insurance program for all 50 states.

“This decision was based on their ethics, long-term relationship with IATP, and their skillful ability to handle the insurance complexities of the adventure and trampoline park industry,” IATP said of their choice to partner. “The Insurance Center will be partnering with RT Specialty Chicago as the endorsed wholesaler and Alive Risk as the endorsed carrier to facilitate the new program, both of which have been actively insuring trampoline and adventure parks for the past decade.”

The Insurance Center was founded in 1995 by Shawn Iverson and along with the company’s Scott Millward has been writing trampoline park and adventure risks since 2010.

Learn more at www.iatpinsurance.com and visit the association at: www.indooradventureparks.org.