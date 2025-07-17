IATP 2025 in Arizona

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association (IATP) is gearing up to host its Annual Conference from Sept. 8-10 at Harrah’s AK-Chin Resort & Hotel in Maricopa, Arizona, bringing together the trampoline and adventure park industries. The three-day program is aimed at fostering connection, education and industry advancement.

“Our annual conference is the best opportunity for trampoline and adventure park professionals to come together, share insights and shape the future of our industry,” said Gina Elliott, treasurer of IATP. “Whether you’re a long-time operator or just getting started, this event is designed to help you succeed.”

Following the Opening Session and lunch on Monday, the conference will officially kick off at 2:30 p.m. with a live podcast hosted by AttractionPros’ Josh Liebman and Matt Heller.

“AttractionPros is all about sharing the best ideas in the industry, and we couldn’t be more excited about bringing our live podcast to this year’s conference,” Liebman said. “We’re diving deep into what’s next for trampoline and adventure parks, and we can’t wait for operators to take these insights back to their businesses.”

Industry leaders Brandon Willey (Intelliplay), Greg Spittle (ROLLER Software) and Phillip Howell (Best American Trampolines) will join them “for a dynamic conversation exploring the future of trampoline and adventure parks – including emerging trends, evolving guest expectations and cutting-edge technology.”

This year’s conference will feature vendor partners showcasing the industry’s latest products and services, educational sessions led by experts and networking opportunities with fellow operators and industry leaders.

To learn more about conference registration, or to become a member, email IATP Executive Director Alexis Kierce at [email protected].