IATP 2024 Conference Heading to Florida

Hollywood, Fla., will play host to the 12th annual conference and trade show of the International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. This year’s event will let attendees get a bit of sun and sand, too, since it’s held Sept. 9-11 at the Margaritaville Beach Resort.

With the theme “Elevate,” IATP said, “We set the stage for an exhilarating experience that promises to elevate your knowledge, skills and industry connections. Immerse yourself in a dynamic atmosphere where owners, operators and vendors come together under one roof to share insights, experiences and best practices. Through interactive workshops, industry vendors, engaging panel discussions and captivating keynote speakers, you’ll gain invaluable insights that can transform your adventure park business.”

Room reservations and further details are available at www.iatpevents.com. You can also contact the association’s director of meetings and member services Alexis Kierce at [email protected] or by calling 717-910-4534, ext. 105.