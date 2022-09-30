IAAPA’s FEC Summit Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2023 FEC Summit in Nashville has officially opened. The event will be held at the city’s Renaissance Hotel from Jan. 22-24. Click here to register.

The theme of the summit is “Reimagine. Transform. Lead.” “Now is the time to reimagine our family entertainment center industry,” IAAPA said. “Together, we will discover tangible ways to transform our facilities, our attractions, our experiences and our business models.”

Register by Nov. 30 to secure the Advanced Rate deal, saving up to 30%. The event cost is $599 for IAAPA members and $999 for non-members. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.