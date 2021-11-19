IAAPA Wraps Up, Brass Rings Go To…

IAAPA Expo finished up last week and the attractions association also announced the remainder of their Brass Ring Awards, one of which had already been given to Scene75 as the Top FEC of the World.

Another winner was Triotech for their new Hyper Ride. It won Best New Product in the category of Major Ride/Attraction (with a product cost of between $2 million and $5 million). Bay Tek Entertainment won Best New Product in the category of Games and Devices for Axe Master.

Creative Works’ Lucky Putt won a Best New Product Brass Ring Award in the Patron Participation Ride/Attraction category. Pipeline Games took second place in Games and Devices for their CloudMeter. Semnox took second place for their Klaimprize redemption kiosk (Best New Product in the Technology Applied to Amusements category).