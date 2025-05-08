IAAPA Webinar on Tariffs

IAAPA will host “Coping with New Tariffs: Issues for Business Operations,” on May 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Click here to register for the webinar. (AMOA will have their ATM jackpotting webinar at 2 p.m. that day, so pull up a chair for a long day of virtual education if you’re also an ATM operator.)

“As tariff policies continue to evolve, understanding their implications is essential for maintaining operational stability and legal compliance,” IAAPA noted.

The association said the session will “break down the latest tariff actions affecting our industry, highlight key considerations for U.S. customs law compliance and explore how increased costs may lead to contract disputes.”

Stephan Becker of Pillsbury Law will be leading the webinar.