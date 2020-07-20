IAAPA Virtual Conferences Coming in September

The first-ever IAAPA Virtual Conferences are coming this September – one for The Americas and another for professionals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

IAAPA Virtual Conference: The Americas is set to take place Sept. 2-3. The two-day event will include eight educational sessions and two networking events for attractions industry professionals in North America and Latin America. Presentations will be offered in English and Spanish with simultaneous translation. Click here to register ($99 for members; $149 for non-members).

IAAPA Virtual Conference: EMEA and APAC is scheduled for Sept. 22-24. Registration will launch soon, but attendees can expect more than 20 educational sessions over the course of the three-day virtual event.

Full information is available at www.iaapa.org. Registration is also open for IAAPA Expo, to be held Nov. 16-20 in Orlando.