IAAPA to Host First-Ever North America Trade Summit

IAAPA is set to hold their first-ever North America Trade Summit at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego from March 20-23.

The four-day event will allow attendees to expand their network and discover new products and services “to keep their business on the cutting edge of success.” Speakers for the event include George Walker (CEO and founder of The League of Extraordinary Dining); Cherrie Davis (CEO and founder of ShiftForward Consulting); and Troy Sacco (SVP of sales and marketing for Five Star Parks & Atractions).

The agenda also includes attendee-only access to the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego, Belmont Park and the USS Midway Museum. Click here or visit www.iaapa.org to learn more.