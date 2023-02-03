IAAPA to Hold Middle East Trade Summit in March

Following a successful summit in Dubai last year, IAAPA will host an all-new trade summit this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit will take place March 7-8.

“The Middle East is an important region and IAAPA is looking to build more relationships there while growing our membership,” said Peter van der Schans, vice president and executive director of IAAPA Europe, Middle East, Africa. “Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a boom in the attractions industry, and we are ready to support leaders there in achieving their goals.”

The group will host education sessions that cover a variety of topics – from continued supply chain demands and customer service to updates on developments planned in Saudi Arabia. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.