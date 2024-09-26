IAAPA to Have New Expo in the Middle East

IAAPA’s newest trade show was just announced, bringing the association’s brand to the booming Middle East region. IAAPA Expo Middle East will debut on March 30, 2026, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

“We are thrilled to bring IAAPA Expo to the Middle East,” said President and CEO Jakob Wahl. “This region is experiencing tremendous growth and innovation, and we are eager to support and elevate the industry here.

“Our expo will provide a platform for networking, learning and discovering new opportunities. We look forward to creating a valuable experience for all attendees and participants and are enthusiastic about hosting the very first edition of this annual event in Abu Dhabi.”

The announcement was made at the successful IAAPA Expo Europe show this week in Amsterdam.