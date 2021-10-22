IAAPA to Announce Award Winners at Upcoming Event

IAAPA will announce the winners of its annual awards program starting Nov. 1 on their Facebook page.

“We invite the entire attractions community to join us as we announce this year’s outstanding winners and Hall of Fame Inductees,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO. “The IAAPA Awards programs honor and celebrate excellence, service, passion, creativity and dedication to the global attractions industry, and we are excited by the diversity of experience and innovation this year’s winners represent.”

The virtual program will start with the Hall of Fame Awards on Nov. 1. They will be followed by IAAPA Service Awards and the IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award on Nov. 2. The association’s Brass Ring Awards will be given out Nov. 3-5.

The winners will also be honored in-person at IAAPA Expo 2021. Learn more at www.iaapa.org/about-iaapa/iaapa-awards.