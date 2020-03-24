IAAPA Shares Coronavirus Resources with Members

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rear its ugly head, IAAPA has compiled a list of resources aimed at helping members through this difficult health and economic time.

The list includes global resources and region-specific information on everything from fact sheets on the virus and travel information to gathering guidance and small business loan assistance.

They will continue to update the resource page, found at www.iaapa.org, but members in need of immediate assistance should contact their regional office (list of phone numbers and other contact info here) or email IAAPA at [email protected].