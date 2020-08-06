Trending
RePlay Magazine
IAAPA Sends Another Message About Expo

IAAPA Expo 2020 is still set for November in Orlando, and organizers say they will officially confirm the status of the show no later than Friday, Sept. 4.

“While we continue to plan for an in-person event for IAPAA Expo 2020 in Orlando, we also understand information and circumstances change almost daily,” they wrote. “We are monitoring these complex developments and as we gather input from our members, we re-evaluate and adjust our plans accordingly.”

Those with questions before the Sept. 4 deadline are encouraged to email [email protected].

