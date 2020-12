IAAPA recently reported that the attractions industry raised more than $50,000 to support Give Kids The World, a nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides free weeklong vacations to critically ill children and their families.

The money was raised during last month’s virtual edition of the annual Footprints from the Heart Fun Run, held along with the IAAPA Expo Virtual Education Conference. Learn more about the charity at www.gktw.org and visit www.iaapa.org for additional information.