IAAPA Publishes FAQs Regarding Orlando Show

With uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 situation, IAAPA has published a frequently asked questions page on their website, which follows news that they’ll make a decision whether or not to have IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando this November by Sept. 4.

They note: “While we are continuing to plan for IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando, we also understand information and circumstances change almost daily. We continue to monitor those developments and gather input from our members to constantly reevaluate and adjust our plans accordingly.”

Meanwhile, prominent manufacturer Coastal Amusements recently sent out a press release that said they’re canceling their exhibit space at this year’s show. “We feel that given the current market conditions, coupled with the safety of our employees and the need to conserve capital, the decision is prudent and necessary,” they wrote. “This will be the first IAAPA show we have missed in more than 40 years of our combined history and we look forward to next year’s IAAPA show and to a strong and robust industry for 2021.”