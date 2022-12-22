IAAPA Publishes Brass Ring Winners Since 1986 Inception

For the first time, IAAPA has compiled its entire Brass Ring Award winners archive, dating back to the debut in 1986. The prestigious industry award was named for the rings given to carousel riders at the first amusement parks.

Among the inaugural winners back in 1986 were Betson for Best Exhibit in the Arcade and Coin-Operated Equipment category and Bob’s Space Racers for Best Exhibit in the Games category (which Bob’s won again in 1988 when the awards continued).

Click here to view the full archive of winners. Applications for next year’s awards will be available in early 2023. Visit www.iaapa.org for more information.