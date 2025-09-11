IAAPA Public Affairs Conference Sept. 15-17

IAAPA’s Public Affairs Conference will be held from in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 15-17. Click here to register.

The three-day program promises “unmatched access and political intelligence to protect and advance your interests.” It begins with a comprehensive “Advocate Bootcamp,” which “transforms both newcomers and experienced advocates into confident Capitol Hill voices.”

“You’ll learn the four keys to effective advocacy, master the legislative process, and discover how to craft compelling stories that resonate with policymakers – skills that will serve you long after the conference ends,” the association said of the conference.