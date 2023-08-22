IAAPA Offers New Educational Effort

IAAPA has launched what it calls the Pre-Approved Provider Program, an initiative “designed to connect academic institutions and training organizations that offer educational courses to the global market of attractions industry professionals.”

Developed by the association’s global education team, the Pre-Approved Provider Program aims to “bolster the knowledge and skills of individuals working within the sector.”

These approved providers will be connected to industry professionals seeking continuing education and their courses can fulfill requirements for IAAPA Certified Attraction Professionals (ICAP) and IAAPA Certified Attractions Executives (ICAE). Learn more at www.iaapa.org.