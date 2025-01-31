IAAPA North America Summit March 30-April 1

New details have been announced regarding the upcoming IAAPA North America Summit, to be held March 30-April at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

The event will host speakers including Chris Herschend, board chair of Herschend, and Scott Steenrod, COO of Live! Hospitality. There will also be exclusive EDUTours at Knott’s Berry Farm for that park’s Boysenberry Festival and at the redesigned Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Resort.

For more information, email [email protected]. You can book your hotel room by March 6 via this link. Click here to view the event’s agenda.