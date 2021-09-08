IAAPA Names Patrick Haller VP of Marketing, Communications

IAAPA recently announced that Patrick Haller has joined the association as its vice president of global marketing, communications and membership. Haller brings more than 15 years of experience in association marketing, strategic planning and management.

Most recently, he served as senior director of membership and members services at the National Business Aviation Assn. He previously worked with the American Institute of Architects and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Assn.

“Patrick is a great addition to IAAPA’s leadership team,” said David Mandt, IAAPA’s executive vice president and chief engagement officer. “He will work closely with our regional leaders and guide our strategic marketing and communications initiatives to grow membership, drive engagement and promote IAAPA’s products, services and events.”

Learn more at www.iaapa.org.