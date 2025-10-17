IAAPA Named a 2025 Top Workplace in Orlando

Usually one to be giving out industry awards, IAAPA was recently named a 2025 Top Workplace by the Orlando Sentinel Media Group. The recognition is based on feedback gathered through a third-party survey from Energage LLC.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace is a true honor because it highlights that we are heading down the right path,” said president and CEO Jakob Wahl. “At IAAPA, we are proud to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation and passion for serving our members worldwide. Providing a Top Workplace is important to us to attract and retain this amazing team, whose dedication drives our success every day.”