IAAPA Named a 2025 Top Workplace in Orlando

Usually one to be giving out industry awards, IAAPA was recently named a 2025 Top Workplace by the Orlando Sentinel Media Group. The recognition is based on feedback gathered through a third-party survey from Energage LLC.
“Being recognized as a Top Workplace is a true honor because it highlights that we are heading down the right path,” said president and CEO Jakob Wahl. “At IAAPA, we are proud to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation and passion for serving our members worldwide. Providing a Top Workplace is important to us to attract and retain this amazing team, whose dedication drives our success every day.”
IAAPA’s team works to support its more than 7,500 members across more than 100 countries worldwide.
The Orlando Top Workplaces Award “celebrates organizations that excel in creating a people-centered culture where employees feel engaged, supported and valued.”