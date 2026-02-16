IAAPA Middle East Coming Soon

IAAPA Expo Middle East will be from March 30-April 2 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. The growing show will feature more than 300 companies showcasing the region’s latest innovations, technologies and solutions.

Additionally, there will be more than 120 expert-led education sessions covering key industry trends and insights.

“IAAPA Expo Middle East brings together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers from across the region and around the world to explore the future of attractions, entertainment and guest experience,” organizers wrote.