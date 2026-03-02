IAAPA & MENALAC Join, Launch IAAPA MENA

As part of an expansion into the Middle East region, IAAPA and the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) will join forces to create IAAPA MENA.

The partnership will officially launch and be celebrated during IAAPA Expo Middle East on July 1.

“By establishing IAAPA MENA, we’re ensuring that members in this dynamic region receive even stronger dedicated representation and resources while remaining fully connected to our worldwide network,” said Jakob Wahl, IAAPA president and CEO. “MENALAC has been a passionate and effective advocate for the region’s attractions industry, and together we are combining the strengths of two respected organizations to empower innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth.”