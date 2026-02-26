IAAPA Meetup to Feature Universal Horror Unleashed

An IAAPA Meetup experience at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas is scheduled for March 20.

Attendees will enjoy a lights-on tour of one of the haunted houses, hear from a panel of Universal Horror Unleashed team members as they “share what it takes to bring these horror stories to life,” and experience all four haunted houses in “full show mode.”

Those include Universal Monsters, Scarecrow: The Reaping, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer.

