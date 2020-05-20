IAAPA Launching Virtual Expo: Asia

IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia – the attraction association’s first-ever online expo and conference – is set to run live from July 28-30. Since the in-person event was cancelled, IAAPA decided to host the 3-day virtual event instead, where the Asian market can connect, network and buy digitally.

The experience will have a virtual trade show floor, education sessions, networking areas and lounges, and on-demand content.

“We are excited to introduce our first IAAPA Virtual Expo to the Asia Pacific market to meet the needs of our members during this time,” said June Ko, executive director and vice president, IAAPA Asia Pacific Operations. “It’s a new, innovative way for IAAPA to provide a unique experience for global attractions industry professionals to learn, buy and connect. And while this event is unlike any other IAAPA has hosted before, it will still deliver high-quality, engaging and important content and opportunities that IAAPA is known for.”

Registration for IAAPA members is free and includes full access to the event. Nonmember registration is $200. More information is available at www.iaapa.org/virtualexpo.