IAAPA Kings Island Event on Monday

IAAPA Presents: Kings Island will take place at the park in Mason, Ohio, on May 18. The event, part of the association’s IAAPA Connections series, gives attendees exclusive access and industry insights.

That will include a Phantom Theater EDUTour – a behind the scenes look at Kings Island’s revival with Sally Dark Rides.

The Beast EDUTour will showcase how new tech is preserving the world’s longest wooden coaster. There will also be a Hall of Fame panel and public affairs segment, plus two meals, free park time and a closing reception.

You can still click here to register. IAAPA members pay $199; non-members pay $339.