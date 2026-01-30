IAAPA Hosts Webinar Featuring Creative Works

Among its series of webinars and live chats this month, IAAPA will broadcast “Inside the Arena: Mastering the New Era of Laser Tag Profitability” on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The webinar will feature Creative Works’ Danny Gruening and Russ Van Natta offering an “insiders look at how modern design and smart operations are redefining the revenue potential of laser tag.”

“Drawing on experience as manufacturers and former operators, the webinar explores immersive features, open-format designs and high-impact marketing tactics that drive repeat play and market visibility, with practical ideas for refreshing the guest experience and building a high-performance attraction,” IAAPA wrote.