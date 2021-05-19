IAAPA Hosting FEC 101 Event for Newcomers

IAAPA Virtual Rookies and Newcomers: FEC 101 will be hosted by the attractions association next week from May 25-26.

“Due to increasing demand, this popular IAAPA Expo program is going digital!” organizers announced. “Join global experts in FEC management as they share insights and experiences to help individuals develop, plan and operate an FEC.” Some of the virtual sessions include: “Capital Fundraising Strategy”; “Selecting Attractions for a Compelling Guest Experience”; and “Understanding the Magic Behind Amusement Game Operations.”

Click here to register for the event (deadline is Friday, May 21). Cost for members is $279 and non-members pay $350. Learn more at www.iaapa.org/events/education/iaapa-virtual-rookies-and-newcomers-fec-101.