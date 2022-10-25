IAAPA Hosting Expo Preview for FECs Today

IAAPA is holding an online FEC/LBE preview for its members today, Oct. 26, from 1-2 p.m. Eastern. The event is free for members and $49 for non-members.

The FEC/LBE preview of this year’s IAAPA Expo will be led by IAAPA’s FEC Committee Chair Brandon Willey along with a guest panel.

“Between the trade show floor, 100-plus educational opportunities and ticketed events, attending IAAPA Expo can be overwhelming,” organizers wrote. “Get the inside track from members of the team that assist in organizing FEC/LBE content at IAAPA Expo.

The panel will cover ticketed events that will enhance your IAAPA experience like FEC 101 and the three Learning Lunches that are planned. Click here for more information at www.iaapa.org.