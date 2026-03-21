IAAPA Honors in Mexico

The IAAPA Honors event will be held May 12-14 at Hotel Xcaret México. Attendees will hear from “visionary leaders behind award-winning projects” and recognize the IAAPA Award winners.

“Learn from bold keynote speakers and dynamic panels featuring top industry experts, and gain rare insights through exclusive EDUTours at world-class attractions,” organizers said.

“The experience culminates in spectacular fashion with the breathtaking IAAPA Honors Gala at Xcaret – an evening you won’t soon forget.”

Learn more at www.iaapa.org or click here to register.