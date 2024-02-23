IAAPA Honors 2024 Announces Speakers

IAAPA Honors, the new program from the international attractions association, will include a keynote presentation from longtime Disney executive George Kalogridis, who has more than 50 years of industry experience.

The event will feature more from Disney, too, with “The Art of Disney Spectacular” featuring Steven Davison, vice president of parades and spectaculars at Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Entertainment.

Others on the IAAPA Honors roster include Rex Johnson, the managing director of LEGOLAND North America Resorts, John Paul Geurts, founder of Funopoly and James Anderson, senior creative director at Forrec.

Click here to learn more and register for the March 3 event. Guests can also extend their stay in the hosting Las Vegas to attend the IAAPA North America Summit from March 3-5.